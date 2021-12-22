Citrix Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 10,311 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 424% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,966 call options.

CTXS stock opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.13. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,876 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,399 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

