Granite Point Mortgage Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,600 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,171% compared to the typical volume of 362 put options.

NYSE:GPMT opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $630.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 70.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,411,000 after purchasing an additional 34,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 49,590 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 657,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 29,034 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 67,006 shares during the period. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

