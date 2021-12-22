Granite Point Mortgage Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,600 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,171% compared to the typical volume of 362 put options.
NYSE:GPMT opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $630.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.47.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,411,000 after purchasing an additional 34,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 49,590 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 657,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 29,034 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 67,006 shares during the period. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.