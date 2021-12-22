British American Tobacco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 72,521 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,821% compared to the average daily volume of 2,483 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTI stock opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

