Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stride (NYSE:LRN) to Hold

Stride (NYSE:LRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stride Inc. is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, the company delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development. Stride Inc., formerly known as K12 Inc., is based in Herndon, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

LRN opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stride has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $400.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.03 million. Stride had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stride will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the second quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 47.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 164.3% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 64.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

