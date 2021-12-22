Piper Sandler Comments on Tilray Inc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tilray in a research report issued on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their price target on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on Tilray in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

Tilray stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tilray has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 24.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the third quarter worth about $2,840,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the third quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

