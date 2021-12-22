Brokers Set Expectations for Virco Mfg. Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Virco Mfg. in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Virco Mfg.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $3.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $48.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.35. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 9.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the last quarter. 20.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

