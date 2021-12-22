DiaSorin S.p.A. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.96 Per Share (OTCMKTS:DSRLF)

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DiaSorin in a report issued on Sunday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.96 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.26.

DSRLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cheuvreux lowered shares of DiaSorin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of DiaSorin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiaSorin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.25.

Shares of DSRLF opened at $202.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.21. DiaSorin has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.29.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin SpA engages in the development, production, and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which meet the needs of the following clinical areas: infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis & retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology.

