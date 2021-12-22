TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $107.15 and last traded at $105.05, with a volume of 2850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.91.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.60.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. TFI International’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 8,696.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the third quarter worth approximately $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

