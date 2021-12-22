Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Hovde Group

Equities research analysts at Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BPOP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Shares of BPOP opened at $79.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.58. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.12. Popular has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $87.15.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.74 million. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Popular will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $832,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock worth $3,336,719. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Popular by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Popular by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Popular by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Popular by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

