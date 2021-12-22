Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Hovde Group

Equities research analysts at Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.73% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BPOP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.
Shares of BPOP opened at $79.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.58. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.12. Popular has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $87.15.
In related news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $832,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock worth $3,336,719. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Popular by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Popular by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Popular by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Popular by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Popular
Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.
