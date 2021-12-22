HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 244.59% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $14.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,568,000 after acquiring an additional 722,704 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.7% during the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,563,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after acquiring an additional 843,380 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,803,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,458,000 after acquiring an additional 40,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,192,000 after acquiring an additional 549,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,566,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,073,000 after acquiring an additional 448,919 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.