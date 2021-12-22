FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of FA stock opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.18) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86. FireAngel Safety Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 9.64 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 28.63 ($0.38). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.83. The firm has a market cap of £24.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41.

In other FireAngel Safety Technology Group news, insider John Conoley purchased 100,000 shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,749 ($23.11) per share, for a total transaction of £1,749,000 ($2,310,741.18).

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

