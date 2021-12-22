Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) to Sell

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Northland Securities cut Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.51 million, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brightcove will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Brightcove news, CEO Jeff Ray purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 39,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $448,919.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 154,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,446. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 165.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 975.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 340.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 121,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 93,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

