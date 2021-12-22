First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.94.

Shares of FA opened at $17.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. First Advantage has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $192.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Advantage will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Advantage news, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $645,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Staples sold 346,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $6,680,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,075 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FA. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter worth about $1,461,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 62.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 20.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 934,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,806,000 after buying an additional 157,605 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

