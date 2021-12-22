First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

Shares of FA stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. First Advantage has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $24.73.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $192.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Research analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $645,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $656,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,579 shares of company stock worth $7,982,075 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in First Advantage in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

