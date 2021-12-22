Reviewing Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) & Its Rivals

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE: WHG) is one of 74 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Westwood Holdings Group to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwood Holdings Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.24, indicating that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group $65.11 million -$8.95 million 13.23 Westwood Holdings Group Competitors $2.37 billion $249.04 million 37.29

Westwood Holdings Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group. Westwood Holdings Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Westwood Holdings Group pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 29.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Westwood Holdings Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group 13.80% 9.04% 7.93% Westwood Holdings Group Competitors 27.94% 29.96% 13.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Westwood Holdings Group Competitors 674 3213 3449 126 2.41

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 15.05%. Given Westwood Holdings Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Westwood Holdings Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group competitors beat Westwood Holdings Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

