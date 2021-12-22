Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.83.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $340,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 3,659 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $27,881.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 544,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,538 and sold 8,475,645 shares valued at $68,799,509. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

