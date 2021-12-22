Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.12 Million

Equities analysts expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) to announce sales of $54.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Porch Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.15 million and the lowest is $54.09 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year sales of $194.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $194.94 million to $195.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $304.18 million, with estimates ranging from $288.46 million to $319.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million.

PRCH has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $73,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,647 shares of company stock worth $3,518,910. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Porch Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Porch Group by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 33,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Porch Group by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 170,287 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Porch Group by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,950,000 after buying an additional 1,453,946 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRCH stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

