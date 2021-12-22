Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 174.91% from the company’s current price.

Shares of EDSA stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. Edesa Biotech has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Edesa Biotech by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edesa Biotech by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Edesa Biotech by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.