Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

GLAD stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 156.71% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

