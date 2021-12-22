FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Eli Lilly and Company Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn $8.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.48.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LLY. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.83.

Shares of LLY opened at $264.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.77. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $161.78 and a 52 week high of $283.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

