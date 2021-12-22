Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the November 15th total of 4,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.80 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80. Upwork has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $39,466.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $4,987,789.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 251,511 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,226 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 101.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 54.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPWK. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.