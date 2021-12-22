Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JAZZ. Citigroup started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $126.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.58, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.38 and a 200-day moving average of $146.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The company had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,264 shares of company stock worth $3,016,353. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

