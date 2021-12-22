Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Lifted by Analyst

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Southern First Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $61.44 on Monday. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $65.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $486.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%. The business had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $114,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.