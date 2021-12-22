IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Short Interest Update

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the November 15th total of 66,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of analysts have commented on IRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 26,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $1,094,780.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hawkins sold 18,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $882,233.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,787,271. 48.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in IRadimed during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in IRadimed by 162.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IRadimed during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IRadimed during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in IRadimed during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $552.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.29 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.65. IRadimed has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $48.75.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IRadimed will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

