AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

AMS stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. AMS has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.61.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. AMS had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter.

About AMS

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

