Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group manufactures and sells jewelry products. The Company sells rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets and small statues. It operates primarily in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CJEWY. Citigroup upgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. HSBC cut Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

CJEWY opened at $17.97 on Monday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

