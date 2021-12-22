AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.83.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of ATR stock opened at $115.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $112.37 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.65.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 23,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.