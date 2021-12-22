Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in November

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

KAIKY opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Others. The Dry Bulk segment offers bulk cargo services. The Energy Resource Transport segment includes energy transportation and offshore energy exploration and production support.

