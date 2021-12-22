Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Nomad Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10.

NSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of TSE:NSR opened at C$9.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.87. The company has a market cap of C$526.34 million and a PE ratio of 41.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25. Nomad Royalty has a 12-month low of C$7.34 and a 12-month high of C$12.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.01%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

