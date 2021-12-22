Truist Financial Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Truist Financial stock opened at $57.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $45.96 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,767,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,915,000 after purchasing an additional 189,554 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,646,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.