Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

CMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.20.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $84.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $53.90 and a fifty-two week high of $91.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Comerica by 1.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 17.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Comerica by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comerica news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

