Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $196.51. Investors Title shares last traded at $190.50, with a volume of 10,881 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $360.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.58.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $7.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.42 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 29.08%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $18.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $15.44. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Investors Title’s payout ratio is 5.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 95.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Investors Title by 103.9% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.