AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $68.68

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.68 and traded as high as $78.48. AAON shares last traded at $77.91, with a volume of 130,573 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.02 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.68.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $1,586,302.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,287 in the last three months. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in AAON by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AAON by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

