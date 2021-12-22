Lonking (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Shares Down 2.9%

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) shares traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $13.99. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lonking from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97.

Lonking Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts and other construction machinery. It operates through the following segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

