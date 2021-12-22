Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) vs. Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Head to Head Comparison

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Datadog has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palantir Technologies has a beta of 6.53, indicating that its share price is 553% more volatile than the S&P 500.

58.2% of Datadog shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Palantir Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Datadog shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Palantir Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Datadog and Palantir Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datadog -5.01% -2.72% -1.23% Palantir Technologies -35.81% 19.62% 12.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Datadog and Palantir Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datadog $603.47 million 91.77 -$24.55 million ($0.14) -1,267.70 Palantir Technologies $1.09 billion 33.78 -$1.17 billion ($0.27) -70.00

Datadog has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Palantir Technologies. Datadog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palantir Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Datadog and Palantir Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datadog 0 6 13 0 2.68 Palantir Technologies 4 3 2 0 1.78

Datadog presently has a consensus target price of $178.39, suggesting a potential upside of 0.51%. Palantir Technologies has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.98%. Given Palantir Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Palantir Technologies is more favorable than Datadog.

Summary

Datadog beats Palantir Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. Its platform also provides user experience and network performance monitoring, incident management, and various shared features, such as sophisticated dashboards, advanced analytics, collaboration tools, and alerting capabilities. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. It also offers Palantir Foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data; and allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. Palantir Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

