Financial Analysis: Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) & Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) and Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and Enthusiast Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 6 0 3.00

Esports Entertainment Group currently has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 359.50%. Enthusiast Gaming has a consensus target price of $8.81, suggesting a potential upside of 192.77%. Given Esports Entertainment Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Esports Entertainment Group is more favorable than Enthusiast Gaming.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Enthusiast Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Entertainment Group $16.78 million 5.71 -$26.37 million ($1.47) -2.91 Enthusiast Gaming $54.47 million 6.95 -$20.05 million ($0.32) -9.41

Enthusiast Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Esports Entertainment Group. Enthusiast Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Esports Entertainment Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Enthusiast Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Entertainment Group -76.18% -47.00% -30.32% Enthusiast Gaming -30.00% -22.74% -17.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enthusiast Gaming beats Esports Entertainment Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States. The company was founded on July 22, 2008 and is headquartered in St. Julians, Malta.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

