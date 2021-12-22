Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €122.70 ($137.87).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on Symrise in a report on Monday, September 6th. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($130.34) target price on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($148.88) target price on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on Symrise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of SY1 opened at €127.60 ($143.37) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €123.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €120.44. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($82.56).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

