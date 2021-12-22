Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice started coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LFG opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07. Archaea Energy has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $22.01.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Archaea Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $11,780,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000.

