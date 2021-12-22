New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Separately, TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.20.

NJR stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 118.85%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $156,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,583,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,499 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 51.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,289,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,611,000 after buying an additional 775,037 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,747,000 after purchasing an additional 320,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,842,000 after purchasing an additional 232,192 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 99.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 206,460 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

