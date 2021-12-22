Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $33.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.67. Cannae has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cannae will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cannae by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,200,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,022,000 after buying an additional 212,953 shares during the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. grew its stake in Cannae by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 3,302,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,993,000 after buying an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cannae by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,157,000 after buying an additional 783,856 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cannae by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,583,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cannae by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,088,000 after purchasing an additional 58,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

