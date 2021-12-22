Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

VVNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Imperial Capital raised Vivint Smart Home from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivint Smart Home has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95. Vivint Smart Home has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,427 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,583,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

