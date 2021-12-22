SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SSAB AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.00.

SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.34.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Equities analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

