Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given a C$20.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been given a C$20.00 price objective by CSFB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective (up previously from C$19.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, December 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.79.

CVE stock opened at C$15.16 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.12 and a 52-week high of C$16.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.85.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.2300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

