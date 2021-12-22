Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 19th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.51 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $361.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.73. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $243.37 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after acquiring an additional 152,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after acquiring an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after acquiring an additional 748,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $611,496,000 after acquiring an additional 84,769 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

