Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report issued on Sunday, December 19th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.51 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $361.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $387.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.73. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $243.37 and a 52 week high of $460.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after acquiring an additional 152,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after acquiring an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after acquiring an additional 748,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $611,496,000 after acquiring an additional 84,769 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

