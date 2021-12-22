Truist Securiti Weighs in on HEICO Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of HEICO in a research report issued on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HEI. Truist lifted their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on HEICO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.89.

Shares of HEI opened at $141.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.67 and a 200 day moving average of $136.77. HEICO has a 52-week low of $115.57 and a 52-week high of $151.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 16.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 33.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 5.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

