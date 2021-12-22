Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for City Holding Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of City in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. City had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 36.78%.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $80.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.86. City has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $88.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. City’s payout ratio is presently 41.95%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $40,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in City by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in City by 89.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in City by 130.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in City during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in City during the third quarter worth approximately $904,000. 65.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

