Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Select Energy Services in a report issued on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $6.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $663.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $204.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.30 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $61,723.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 25.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 17.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

