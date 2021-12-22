Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Set at C$48.00 by CSFB

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) received a C$48.00 target price from equities researchers at CSFB in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective (up previously from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on Imperial Oil to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.26.
Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$44.41 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$23.47 and a 52-week high of C$45.49. The stock has a market cap of C$30.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$42.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
