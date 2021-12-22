Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Set at C$48.00 by CSFB

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) received a C$48.00 target price from equities researchers at CSFB in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective (up previously from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on Imperial Oil to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.26.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$44.41 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$23.47 and a 52-week high of C$45.49. The stock has a market cap of C$30.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$42.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 5.3599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.