Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI) PT Set at C$15.00 by Eight Capital

Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI) has been given a C$15.00 target price by investment analysts at Eight Capital in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Standard Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$9.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
Standard Lithium Company Profile
