Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI) PT Set at C$15.00 by Eight Capital

Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI) has been given a C$15.00 target price by investment analysts at Eight Capital in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Standard Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$9.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Standard Lithium is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at LANXESS’ South Plant facility in southern Arkansas.

